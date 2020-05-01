COVID-19: Kudos! IIT Guwahati rolls out bamboo furniture for isolation wards

The design department of IIT Guwahati has come up with an idea of constructing makeshift isolation wards with bamboo sticks. (File photo: IE)

COVID-19: Kudos! IIT Guwahati rolls out low-cost, bamboo furniture that can help set up make shift isolation wards in places like indoor stadiums or primary health care centres! When the Hubei province in China commenced the construction of makeshift hospitals in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the world looked in awe as more than a dozen makeshift hospitals were built in a matter of days to house patients who needed isolation. Now as India steps up its battle against Covid-19, the design department of IIT Guwahati has come up with an idea of constructing makeshift isolation wards with bamboo sticks. The institution has said that the bamboo furniture could be used to construct low-cost primary health centres and isolation wards in indoor spaces if the hospital infrastructure falls short to cater to the rising number of cases, HT reported.

Over 200 beds capacity can be easily constructed in a day with the help of bamboo craft, Ravi Mokashi Punekar, a professor at the institute’s design department told HT. He also said that the prevalent craft form in the North Eastern states of the country could come to the rescue in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The design of the wards has already been shared with the Guwahati Medical hospital. Punekar also said that the institute is in touch with two local entrepreneurs who have agreed to work on the project for large scale construction. The institute also said that after the Covid-19 crisis gets over, the wards can be easily dismantled. Apart from fulfilling the infrastructural needs of our hospitals, the move also has the potential to generate lots of jobs in the area.

With cases rising consistently in the country, the governments are also using the lockdown window to shore up the health facilities which will be needed if the number of positive cases of Covid-19 increase in the country. In an innovative step, Kerala government has decided to turn the house boats used in the tourism sector into isolation centres. Governments are also arranging isolation beds in hotels, stadiums and open places. Importing ventilators and other equipment to be used for critical patients is also on the cards of many governments.