Covid-19: Kolkata’s fresh caseload more than doubles in 24 hours, Bengal’s positivity rate 5.47%

It was nearly double the cases reported on Wednesday when 1,089 infections were detected, and more than four times that reported on last Thursday — 516.

Written By PTI
The state's positivity rate jumped to 5.47 per cent, from 2.84 per cent on Wednesday. (File)
Kolkata’s tally of new COVID-19 infections more than doubled in 24 hours as the metropolis reported 1,090 cases on Thursday, as per the state Health Department.

The city reported 540 new cases on Wednesday, it said.

West Bengal registered more than 2,000 cases after nearly six months as the state reported 2,128 new infections.

The state’s positivity rate jumped to 5.47 per cent, from 2.84 per cent on Wednesday.

West Bengal has so far reported 16,35,034 COVID-19 cases.

The state also registered 12 more deaths, taking the toll to 19,757.

Four of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, two each in North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling, and one each in South 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipur.

In the last 24 hours, 1,067 people recovered from the disease. So far, 16,06,501 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

There are 8,776 active cases in West Bengal at present.

