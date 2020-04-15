COVID-19: Kerala’s Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute inspires again, rolls out disinfectant booth; details

Centre has also pitched in to support this innovation to prevent the spread of infections at the public places. (Image: PIB)

Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala’s iconic Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology rolls out notable COVID-19 innovation! With the number of Coronavirus cases rising in India, the country’s departments that deal with technology and innovation have also stepped up their efforts to be up to the task. Scientists at Kerala’s Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST, have developed a disinfected barrier- booth for COVID-19 patients. Wondering what it is meant for and how it works? To start with, the developed disinfected test booth by the scientists at the SCTIMST is similar to a telephone booth. It allows the examination of patients without making direct contact with the doctor which prevent contact transmission of Covid-19.

“The systems are aimed at the reduction virus load that gets carried by the people to workspaces and public buildings”, said Swapna Vamadevan, spokesperson of SCTIMST in an exclusive conversation with Financial Express Online. She also informed that the institute has already fabricated few prototypes of the disinfecting booth.

Notably, the Centre has also pitched in to support this innovation to prevent the spread of infections at the public places. The Technical Research Centre for Biomedical Devices under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has supported its helping hand to develop the project. This is not the only effort being put in by the SCTIMST in the fight against Covid-19 in India.

“There are about ten projects which address various aspects of covid management”, the spokesperson of the institute has revealed exclusively to Financial Express Online.

The booth has components such as a lamp, table fan, rack and Ultraviolet light (UV). UV light installed in the booth disinfects the chamber after each patient leaves. The installed UV light has a wavelength of 254 nm with a power of 15 watts that has the potential to eliminate most of the viral load within 3 minutes of exposure. A pair of gloves provided in the exam booth enables physical inspection of the patient. In addition, an entry tunnel on the side frame is provided for moving a stethoscope inside the chamber. That function will help the doctor put the patient on a stethoscope to listen to the sounds of the heart to breath.

After a patient vacates the chamber after the test, the UV light is turned on for 3 minutes. The next patient can’t be tested before completion of UV exposure into the disinfected booth. The booth has been developed with configuration of 210 cm (H)X 150cm(D)X 120cm(W) dimensions to provide ample space for the patient.