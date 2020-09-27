  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Kerala witnesses highest single-day spurt of 7,445 new cases; total cases rise to 1.74 lakh

September 27, 2020 9:19 PM

Kozhikode district reported 956 fresh cases, the highest in the state on Sunday followed by Malappuram with 915 and  Thiruvananthapuram 853. The state also saw 21 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 677.

Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for COVID-19 tests, in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI / File Photo)

Kerala registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 7,445 additions, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 1.74 lakh.

“Out of the total infections in the state, 309 came from other states, 62 from abroad while 6,404 contracted the
disease through their contacts. Sources of infection of at least 561 people are yet to be  traced,” Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The minister in a release said 97 health workers were also among the infected.

Meanwhile, results of 3,391 people have come out negative, taking the total number of those cured in the state
to 1.17 lakh.

“Currently, there are 56,709 people undertreatment in the state.

At least 2,27,831 people are under observation across the state out of which 28,770 are in isolation wards of various
hospitals,” the Minister said.

The state has tested 54,493 samples in the last 24 hours.

As many as 17 new hot spots were categorised in the state and 14 regions removed from the list, taking the total number
to 655.

Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital has 9,928 active cases, followed by Ernakulam with 6,107 cases and Kozhikode
with 5,968 cases.

