Covid-19: Kerala records over 52K new cases, 500 more deaths

Kerala continued to report more than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases with the state recording 52,199 fresh infections on Wednesday raising the caseload to 61,29,755. The state today also reported 500 deaths which raised the death toll to 56,100, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours, 136 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 335 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 41,715 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 56,95,091. However, as the number of recoveries were less than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state rose to 3,77,823, the release said. As many as 1,24,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 11,224, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,701), Thrissur (4,843), Kozhikode (4,602), Kottayam (4,192), Kollam (3,828), Malappuram (3,268), Alappuzha (2,939), Palakkad (2,598), Pathanamthitta (2,475) and Kannur (2,295).

Of the remaining districts, Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod recorded less than 2,000 cases with 1,757, 1,602 and 875, respectively. Of the new cases, 470 were health workers, 3,033 from outside the State and 44,956 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 3,740, the release said. There are currently 5,32,051 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,20,612 are in home or institutional quarantine and 11,439 in hospitals, the release said.