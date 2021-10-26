COVID-19: Kerala logs 7,163 new cases, 482 deaths

Of the new cases, 67 were health workers, 29 from outside the state and 6,791 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 276.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 7,163 fresh coronavirus cases, and 482 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,19,952 and toll to 29,355.

Of the 482 deaths, 90 were reported in the last few days, 341 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 51 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

With 6,960 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 48,24,745 and the active cases dropped to 74,456, the release said. As many as 79,122 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 974 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (808) and Kottayam (762).

Of the new cases, 67 were health workers, 29 from outside the state and 6,791 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 276.

There are currently 2,69,762 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,61,197 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,565 in hospitals.