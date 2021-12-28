Covid-19: Kerala logs 2,474 fresh cases, 244 deaths

With 3,052 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 20,400, the release said.

After reporting less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last two days, Kerala logged 2,474 new infections on Tuesday, which took the caseload to 52,27,403 till date.

Also, the State reported 244 deaths, which raised the toll to 47,066 so far, an official press release said.

Of the 244 deaths, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 206 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 3,052 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,71,080 and the active cases dropped to 20,400, the release said.

As many as 60,597 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 419 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (405) and Kozhikode (273).

Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 24 from outside the State and 2,302 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 121.

There are currently 1,16,378 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,12,641 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,737 in hospitals, the release said.