COVID-19: Kudos! Kerala engineering student develops automatic thermal scanner to record temperature along with photo

Divins Mathew who studies in the Rajagiri college of Engineering and Technology Kakkanad took around 3 weeks time to develop the device. (ANI image)

An engineering student in Kerala has developed an automatic thermal scanner that can record the body temperature of the people coming in its range along with their photographs, ANI reported. Divins Mathew who studies in the Rajagiri college of Engineering and Technology Kakkanad took around 3 weeks time to develop the device.

COVID-19: How to use automatic thermal scanner at public places?

The device can be used at public places such as airports, railway stations and bus stops where the footfall is very high, Mathew tld ANI. Mathew is the final year B.Tech Computer Science student in the college. With the government readying to open up more public services and parts of the economy,the need for thermal screening is bound to increase. The device will not only save the time of the people by quickly recording their body temperature but will also secure all the data along with the corresponding temperature in a database. The need of manpower and the risk of the temperature recording person coming in contact with the infected people will also be dispensed with.

COVID-19: How foolproof is thermal screening?

However, thermal screening is not the foolproof mechanism to prevent the infected people from accessing public places. As a large section of the Covid-19 patients have been found to be asymptomatic in various studies, the weeding out process via thermal screening will prove effective in only those cases which exhibit the symptom of high fever. Nonetheless the device developed by the enterprising student will definitely slow the spread of the Coronavirus infection.

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country have rosen to 4.25 lakhs as another 14,821 patients tested positive to the virus on Monday. Out of the 4.25 lakh, 2.37 lakh people have been discharged whereas 1.74 lakh patients are active at the moment. Globally the number of infections is inching towards the 90 lakh mark. WHO on Monday said that the number of new cases rose by 1.83 lakh in the world which is the highest single day spike in the number of cases.