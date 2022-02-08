Covid-19: Kerala clocks 29,471 fresh cases, 824 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday also reported 824 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 59,939, according to a government release.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight increase on Tuesday, compared to a day ago, with the state recording 29,471 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 63,23,378.

The southern state had reported 22,524 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the deaths, 28 were reported in the last 24 hours, 205 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 591 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 46,393 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 59,79,002.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 2,83,676, the release said.

On Monday, the number of active cases was 3,01,424.

As many as 95,508 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 5,676, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,273), Kottayam (3,569) and Kollam (2,806).

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 232 were health workers, 92 from outside the State and 26,963 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 2,184, the release said.

There are currently 4,51,107 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,42,162 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,945 in hospitals, the release said.