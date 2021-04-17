  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Karnataka reports biggest single-day spike of 17,489 cases, 80 deaths

April 17, 2021 8:13 PM

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 14,859 cases on Friday.

Covid-19 (coronavirus) in KarnatakaAccording to the bulletin, out of 1,19,160 active cases,1,18,571 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 589 are in ICU.

Karnataka on Saturday logged its biggest single day spike of 17,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,41,998 and the toll to 13,270.

A total of over 2,34,48,009 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,43,308 were tested today.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 11,404 new cases on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

The day also saw 5,565 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total discharges to 10,09,549.

Among the deaths reported today, 43 are from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan and Mysuru (8), Kalaburagi and Tumakuru (3), Ballari, Bidar, Chamarajanagara and Dharwad (2), and one each from Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttarakannada.

Mysuru accounted for 811 fresh cases, Kalaburagi 560, Tumakuru 507, Bidar 359, Ballari 355, Dakshina Kannada 309, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,33,842, followed by Mysuru 60,974 and Ballari 41,853.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,41,054, followed by Mysuru 56,782 and Ballari 39,567.

