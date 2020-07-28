Covid-19: Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh record one-lakh infections

In the case of Karnataka, Bengaluru accounts for nearly 47% of the state’s cases.

Five states in the country today have over one lakh Covid-19 infections. While a month back, the majority of infections were in three major cities,the southern states are emerging as the new hotspots. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh (AP) have both crossed one lakh infections each, and are adding about 5,000 cases a day.

What’s worrying is that most of the infections in AP and Karnataka have been detected in the last one month, 85% of them since early July. The positivity rate in AP has jumped to 16% from 3% a month ago. While AP reported a compounded daily growth rate of 7.5% since July 1, the highest in India, Karnataka averaged 7.3%. Meanwhile, in India, cases grew at 3.5% during Unlock 2.

In the case of Karnataka, Bengaluru accounts for nearly 47% of the state’s cases—the city is registering a 9.3% daily growth in cases—the trend for AP shows a more even spread across the state. Four of the fourteen districts account for 45% of the state’s caseload.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has slowed down considerably and is reporting a growth of 3.4%. However, given the population, the number is significant. The state reported a record 6,993 cases in the 24 hours till Monday evening, taking the tally to over 2.2 lakh. Within a few days, Chennai will soon become the third city in India to cross one lakh infections. As of Monday, Chennai had 95,857 cases and 2,032 deaths.