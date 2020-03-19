COVID-19: Kalyan man who tested positive attended wedding, came in contact with over 1000 people, says report

The man travelled to Solapur on Hutatma Express to attend a relative’s wedding.

A Kalyan resident who has tested positive after returning from U.S is believed to have come in the contact of more than 1000 people. The man who had come back from U.S on March 6 attended a wedding in Solapur after travelling by a train, HT reported. Apprehending the possibility of the community spread of the virus, the Kalyan and Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have formed special teams to trace the people who are believed to have come into the contact of the man. So far, the search operations have not traced any people who have COVID-19 like symptoms.

On 6 March itself, the day he arrived from the U.S, the man travelled to Solapur on Hutatma Express to attend a relative’s wedding. All the passengers who travelled in the vicinity of the man are being traced. With the help of the scheduled route of the train which also stops at Pune during the journey, authorities have notified Pune police to trace passengers who boarded the same coach on that day. After coming back from the wedding, the man started showing symptoms of COVID-19 from March 9. His wife and daughter have also tested positive. The man is presently under quarantine and is being treated in Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

A letter issued by the KDMC civil health staff head Raju Lavangare has urged authorities to trace all the guests who had attended the wedding at Solapur and also the taxi driver who had ferried the man, HT reported. Ten special teams of five members each have also been formed by the administration to trace all the contacts, District Collector of Solapur Milind Shambhark was quoted as saying by the HT. An exhaustive list will be prepared including all possible contacts and everybody would be tested, he added. So far no person has shown any signs of the virus and operations are still going on.