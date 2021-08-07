  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine gets approval for Emergency Use in India

By: |
Updated: August 07, 2021 2:42 PM

“Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

covid19 vaccineRepresentational Image

In a development that will give a much-required push to vaccination drive in India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the single-dose vaccine of Johnson and Johnson.

“Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Johnson and Johnsons single-dose vaccine gets approval for Emergency Use in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 crore doses administered in July: Health Ministry
2Covid-19: State-wide night curfew imposed in Karnataka, check what’s allowed and what’s not
3Over 2.29 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Govt