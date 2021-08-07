Covid-19: Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine gets approval for Emergency Use in India

“Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
In a development that will give a much-required push to vaccination drive in India, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the single-dose vaccine of Johnson and Johnson.
“Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India,” tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose #COVID19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India, tweets Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/52l7zHP7qC
— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.