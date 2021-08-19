COVID-19: Joe Biden says booster shots could begin next month

The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.
US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA. The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.
The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.
“There’s some world leaders who say America shouldn’t get a third shot until other countries got their first shot–I disagree,? Biden said in Wednesday remarks at the White House. “We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,” he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.