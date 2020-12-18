  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

By: |
December 18, 2020 6:45 PM

Terming it as a world war against COVID-19, the apex court said that due to the unprecedented pandemic everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other.

It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time.It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time.

The Supreme Court Friday said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a wild fire in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoPs) issued to contain it.

Terming it as a world war against COVID-19, the apex court said that due to the unprecedented pandemic everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other.

Related News

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that any decision to impose curfew or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that people may know and make provisions for their livelihood.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses are already exhausted physically and mentally due to tireless work for eight months and some mechanism may be needed to give them intermittent rest.

It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time.

It is the time to rise to the occasion. Safety and health of the citizens must be the first priority, rather than any other considerations, the bench said.

The top court passed a slew of directions for implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 is world war has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines SC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jammu and Kashmir: 28 lakh high-risk people will be vaccinated for COVID in first 3 phases
2Insurers, drugmakers sail into unknown with COVID-19 vaccine rollout
3COVID-19 vaccine: Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 million Sputnik V vaccines