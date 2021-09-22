Attention Indian flyers! UK finally gives nod to Covishield but quarantine stays; here’re latest travel advisories around globe

UK on September changed travel rules for international travellers

In its revised travel advisory, the UK government qualifies Covishield as an approved vaccine for travelers from India to the country. But that, as of now, does not translate into relief for quarantine for fully vaccinated (with WHO-approved Covishield) travelers from India from October 4. This comes after the UK on September 17 changed its travel rules putting Indians traveling with two doses of Covishield as ‘unvaccinated’. The country also raised questions on India’s vaccine certificate.

But several other countries are reopening travel from India in a calibrated manner. Several popular destinations have been opened for certain categories of vaccinated Indians.

United States

Foreign travelers will be allowed to the United States if they show proof of full vaccination before boarding the flight and negative Covid-19 test within three days of arriving to the country, said Jeff Zients, White House pandemic coordinator. Zients, however, has not clarified which visa types will be allowed entry.

According to an NYT report, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention considers who “fully vaccinated” who inoculate two weeks after they receive second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. A CDC spokesman has further said that people who have been vaccinated with vaccines listed by the World Health Organization include the AstraZeneca will be considered fully vaccinated but nothing has been clarified about the variant produced by Serum Institute of India.

Canada

Canada has not let direct flights to and from India and has relaxed RT-PCR tests done from the third countries from Indian travelers while taking a stopover flight to Canada. Canada banned all flights from India months ago after passengers with negative RT-PCR reports here found positive on arrival.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has amended its international traveler rules with effect from October 4 with its ‘amber’ list and India is one in the list. A new set of mandatory testing and quarantine rules are now applicable for those traveling from India. Although ‘Covishield’ has been included in its approved vaccines list after India protested the discrimination, but that, as of now does, not translate into relief for quarantine for fully vaccinated (with WHO-approved Covishield) travelers from India under new rules that come into effect from October 4.

Indians will have to quarantine and get tested on arrival as Britain still does not accept CoWIN certificate. Both the countries are trying to resolve this hurdle

Thailand

Thailand Embassy recently informed that it will resume issuing visas to certain category non-Thai travelers. These include visas with work permits, residency permit,s or students visas. Tourist or medical visas are not being issues still

UAE

UAE has now relaxed its COVID travel rules for travelers from India. According to UAE Ambassador to India, Dr Ahmed Albanna, Indian travelers with tourist visas or work visas will be allowed to enter the UAE without too many restrictions during this period of time.

UAE has also lifted other restrictions on the entrance of fully vaccinated residents from September 12. The new guidelines allow UAE resident visa holders, including those who stayed abroad for over six months and who have completed all the doses of WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines to return. Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

UAE has also allowed travelers from Bangladesh, Namibia, Vietnam, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, among others.

The travelers have to show negative PCR results done 48 hours before departure and undertake Covid test before boarding and another PCR test on fourth and eighth day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures.

Other countries

Germany reclassified India to “high (Covid) incidence areas” —from the higher travel restriction level of “virus variant areas” and removed the entry ban for travelers from India. Spain is open for fully-vaccinated tourists from India.

Turkish Embassy in New Delhi also announced fully vaccinated travelers flying to Turkey from India will no longer have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Moreover, bilateral air bubble pacts with 18 countries will allow special flights with nearly 50 international cities, including in the United Kingdom, Kenya, Bhutan, France, the United States, Canada, France, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Russia, Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates among others.