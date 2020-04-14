COVID-19: Intensify screening, avert Tamil Nadu from entering third stage, says TN BJP

“The sudden spike in cases also needs to be addressed soon,” he added.

AIADMK ally BJP on Tuesday urged the state government to intensify the process of identifying people with COVID-19 symptoms for early diagnosis and treatment and ensure the state does not reach the third stage of the pandemic. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,173 positive cases with 11 deaths.

BJP leaders opined that though the state is handling the pandemic situation efficiently, the present extension of lockdown could be gainfully utilised to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to former state president C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu is proactive and had been transparent in tackling Coronavirus cases since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported on March 7. “The sudden spike in cases also needs to be addressed soon,” he added.

The BJP state unit was implementing and disseminating as well, the “saptapadi” – the seven tasks laid down by Prime Minister, he said.

“They include care for the elders and sick, social distancing and wearing masks, enhancing immunity by following the Ayush ministry’s advice, downloading the Arogya Setu app, helping the poor and needy, not removing employees and honoring Corona warriors,” he said. Another senior leader, Narayanan Thirupathy, urged the people to cooperate with the government and help eliminate the virus.