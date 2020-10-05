Covid-19: Infections growing faster in tier-II cities

The increase has been even more dramatic in Nagpur as cases have gone up 13.6 times from 5,952 on August 5 to 80,937 on October 4.

India’s major cities may still be the only ones accounting for over 1 lakh infections and adding 2,000-3,500 cases every day, but other urban districts now account for a larger share of total infections.

Till August, the cases were divided equally among eight major cities (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad) and 181 other urban districts.

Now, these 181 districts account for a two-third share in total infections, with the pace of increase having outstripped that in the eight cities. Between August 5 and October 4, infections pan-India trebled; in the eight cities, there was a 2.2 times increase while in other urban districts, the rise was 3.7 times.

One reason for this is the rise of infections in tier-II cities. In Raipur, for instance, infections have grown tenfold over the last two months. While the capital of Chhattisgarh had reported only 3,338 cases on August 5, on October 4, that had jumped to 34,890 infections.

Cities in Uttar Pradesh, which last week recorded 4 lakh infections, have also witnessed a high growth during this period. Infections in Lucknow have increased 5.5 times from 9,805 to 54,387, whereas Kanpur has quadrupled its count to 25,549.

Within two weeks, Maharashtra will have 14 districts with over 50,000 infections. Meanwhile, the only major metropolis to report such a quick pace of infections, as other urban centres, is Bengaluru, where infections have gone up fourfold to 2,45,700 in these two months.

In Andhra Pradesh, 10 of 12 districts have reported over 50,000 cases. On Monday, East Godavari will become the first district outside of major cities to record 1 lakh infections.