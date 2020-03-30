Covid-19 infection: Union Health Ministry issues “dos” and “don’ts” for elderly

The advisory has urged the people to notify their nearest healthcare facilities in case they experience fever, cough and/or trouble breathing.

Identifying the elderly population of the country as the most vulnerable group against the Covid-19 infection, the Union Health Ministry has released a health advisory listing some DOs and DON’Ts to limit the spread of the virus among the elderly. The advisory has suggested that the COVID-19 has affected many lives, and its penetration is gradually growing.

Although the Indian government has taken tough action to curb COVID-19 spread, including a nationwide lockdown, it is also important for each of us to follow the protocols and take the requisite measures and precautions to break the disease’s transmission chain, it added.

The health ministry has said that the old-aged people have a high risk of catching Covid-19 infection due to their decreased level of immunity and body reserves. The co-existence of other underlying diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease make their case even weaker against the highly infectious Coronavirus, the advisory further suggested. The disease has a more severe course in the elderly that has led to a higher mortality rate the advisory opined.

The advisory has said to improve immunity by consuming home-cooked, nutritious, hot meals along with proper hydration. The “dos” may include exercising, complying with doctor’s suggestion on the prescribed medications, postponing elective surgery (if any) such as cataract surgery or complete knee replacement, and cleaning with a disinfectant of often touched surfaces.

The advisory has urged the people to notify their nearest healthcare facilities in case they experience fever, cough and/or trouble breathing and obey the guidelines given by doctors.

The advisory has also mentioned a few “don’ts,” that includes not coughing or sneezing into bare hands or without covering the face along with maintaining distance with the people having fever and cough. The health ministry has cautioned them against self-medicating and taking routine check-ups or follow-ups to hospital. The ministry has urged the people to consult healthcare providers on the phone and other communication methods in a bid to avoid crowded places. The advisory added the appeal to avoid places of mass gatherings until very necessary.