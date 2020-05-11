COVID-19 infection: Are men more susceptible to Coronavirus? Top findings from a recent study

A study published in the European Heart Journal has revealed that men have a higher level of a key enzyme in their blood which is targeted by the novel Coronavirus to infect a human.

COVID-19: Men are more vulnerable to get Coronavirus, a recent study has found! With extensive research and studies being done around the Coronavirus pandemic, a new study has surfaced indicating that men are more vulnerable to get COVID-19 infection when compared to women. This pops up the question of why men have higher chances. A study published in the European Heart Journal has revealed that men have a higher level of a key enzyme in their blood which is targeted by the novel Coronavirus to infect a human. It said that the enzyme – Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is usually found in the heart, kidneys, lungs and other organs like testes in males. The increased presence in testes also suggests why men have more enzymes. The infection hits the respiratory system with the help of this enzyme only.

Co-author of the study, Dr Iziah Sama from University Medical Center Groningen (The Netherlands), said that when they found ACE2, one of the strongest biomarkers was in higher in men, this indicated that men had more potential and were more likely to die from Coronavirrus than women. The study was done after sampling two groups of heart failure patients belonging to 11 European countries. In total, there were 1485 men and 537 women and the second group had 1123 men and 575 women. It further said that after the first group hypothesis was tested on the second one. It highlighted that the samples were taken from people before the Coronavirus pandemic to study the difference in enzymes between men and women.

Discussing this, the report further said that some reports have said that those suffering from heart disease are prescribed for ACE inhibitors and ARBs and thus, are impacted more by the deadly virus. However, this study by UMC Groningen suggested that the discontinuation of these drugs will not prevent the disease. Adriaan Voors, a professor of cardiology at the University Medical Center (UMC) Groningen said that their findings do not support these drugs to be discontinued. To be sure, these drugs account for billions of dollars in prescription sales across the world.

The figures provided by the World Health Organisation informs that more than 3.9 billion people have been confirmed for the novel Coronavirus where 274,488 have unfortunately died because of it.