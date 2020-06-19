Covid 19-infected Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted to Saket’s Max Hospitals

According to the doctors, the minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has deteriorated further on Friday. He has been put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, said a senior official.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been shifted to ICU as his condition deteriorated and oxygen level dipped, said the official. The 55-year-old AAP leader, who was admitted at Covid hospital, has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, the official added.

According to the doctors, the minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped. Doctors are also exploring if he can be shifted to a bigger, private facility, just in case his condition doesn’t improve.

As per the latest report, Jain being shifted to Saket’s Max Hospital, where he will be administered Plasma therapy for Covid-19.

Jain was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after complaints of high fever and breathing issue. “Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH (Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital). Will keep everyone updated,” he had tweeted on 16 June morning.

His first covid-19 test, which was conducted on Tuesday, came negative. However, his second covid-19 test, which he took on Wednesday after doctors’ advice, came positive.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvid Kejriwal was also tested for covid-19 but his report came negative.

In Satyendar Jain’s absence deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is holding the additional charge of Delhi’s health ministry.

So far, four MLAs from Delhi have been tested positive. Apart from Satyendar Jain, Aam Aadmi Party MLA and national spokesperson Atishi, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand have tested positive for Covid-19 virus.