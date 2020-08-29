COVID-19: Indore’s serological survey reveals only 7.75% have antibodies

The serological surveying in Indore has thrown up another set of an interesting figure (Indian Express image)

Having a higher mortality rate than the national average for a longer period of time, health officials in Indore would have expected a fair percentage of the population with antibodies against coronavirus infection but the findings of serological surveys have shown some interesting numbers. The report released on August 28 of the serological survey, conducted between August 11 and 23, has shown that only 7.75 per cent of the population whose samples were collected for the survey have developed antibodies against the coronavirus infection. This implies that fewer number of residents in Indore have contracted the coronavirus as compared to the population of other hotspot cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi where the percentage of the population with antibodies was in higher 20.

The serological surveying in Indore has thrown up another set of an interesting figure that again has shown the light on old-aged people who have been categorised as a higher-risk group against the coronavirus infection. The report highlighted that a majority of the 7.75 per cent of Indore’s population with antibodies belonged to the 60-plus age group.

Of the 7,103 samples collected for the serosurvey, 548 tested positive for antibodies from around 85 wards in Indore. The collected samples contained an equal number of men and women (33 per cent each) over the age of 18, with the remainder being made up of juveniles. The prevalence of antibodies among men and women was almost the same — 7.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

In residents between 45-60 years of age (10.04 per cent), seroprevalence was found to be the largest, followed by those closer to 60 years (8.4 per cent). Just 7.2 per cent of those under 18 displayed antibodies. The wards with maximum cases displayed the greatest seroprevalence, with Bambai Bazar Ward at the highest (30%), followed by Somnath, Haji Colony, Jawahar Marg and Ranipura (20-25%).