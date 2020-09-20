  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India’s single-day recoveries surpass new cases as 94,612 people recuperate

By: |
September 20, 2020 10:59 AM

A total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, while '92,605' people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

COVID-19 cases, covid 19 recovery rate,  COVID-19 tally, ICMR, COVID-19 case fatality rate, Union Health Ministry, latest news, latest news on coronavirus pandemic The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.

India’s single-day recoveries surpassed the number of new infections for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with 94,612 people having recuperated from COVID-19, even as the total caseload sprinted past 54 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data.

A total of 94,612 people recovered from coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 79.68 per cent, while ‘92,605’ people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 54,00,619.

Related News

The death toll climbed to 86,752 with the virus claiming 1,133 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 43,03,043.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.61 per cent. There are 10,10,824 active cases in the country which comprises 18.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested up to September 19 with 12,06,806 samples being tested on Saturday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India’s single-day recoveries surpass new cases as 94612 people recuperate
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra’s Thane rises to 1,56,922
2Tata group to launch India’s first CRISPR COVID-19 test
3COVID-19 in Karnataka: Total recoveries breach 4-lakh mark; 8,364 new cases