Covid-19: Indians can now travel to Turkey; from vaccine to quarantine, here are list of requirements

Traveling norms for Indians to Turkey relaxed

Travellers from India flying to Turkey will no longer have to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine upon arrival if they are fully vaccinated, the Turkish embassy in New Delhi said.

Requirements for travelling to Turkey

Passengers inoculated by the World Health Organizations (WHO) recommended vaccines are exempted from the 14-day quarantine rule upon arrival in Turkey. The vaccines approved by WHO or the Turkish government like Pfizer-Biotech, Sputnik V and Sinovac make they exempt from the rules. For Johnson & Johnson one dose is sufficient– at least 14 days prior to the date of travel. Candidates who have received the Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey without quarantine. Once, Covaxin get a nod from the WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey, a press release read.

However, travellers need to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate for a test taken up to 72 hours before departure.

What happens when someone is not vaccinated

For the non-vaccinated, passengers have to carry a pre-departure negative RT-PCR certificate, they will be subjected to 14-day quarantine at their residence or any address they declare while travelling. On the 10=day of quarantine thee person will have to undergo a RT-PCR test to check their status, if negative they will be released from quarantine. In the absence of a 10th-day test, they will be released from quarantine after 14 days.

Passengers who are less than 12 years age are, however, exempted from vaccine requirement or RT-PCR

Update on other international destinations

International flights to and fro from India are operating under the air bubble arrangement in limited numbers. On account of Covid-19 secound wave, several countries restricted flights from India or for entry of travellers from India from other countries.

In May, the United States issued a ban for Indian travellers except their own citizens but later relaxed travel for student visa holders. Germany reclassified India to “high (Covid)incidence areas” last month and removed entry ban for travellers from India. The UAE recently started issuing tourist visas to Indian citizens. France and Spain have also started lifting curbs for travellers from India.