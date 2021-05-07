  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine, says V K Paul

By: |
May 07, 2021 9:35 PM

"In the case of Sputnik Light, they (developers) are saying that the first dose is enough. We are examining this claim. We will go through its data and immunogenicity, and after that we will see. Let more information come in," Paul said at a press conference.

Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V LightSputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three weeks. The unique feature of it is that the antigens in the first and second dose are different from each other. In other vaccines, both doses are the same.

India will examine the claim that a single dose of Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik Light’ can provide protection from the novel coronavirus infection, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said on Friday.

Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine taken at a gap of three weeks. The unique feature of it is that the antigens in the first and second dose are different from each other. In other vaccines, both doses are the same.

Related News

“In the case of Sputnik Light, they (developers) are saying that the first dose is enough. We are examining this claim. We will go through its data and immunogenicity, and after that we will see. Let more information come in,” Paul said at a press conference.

He was responding to a query if Sputnik Light will be used in India for vaccinating its population against the infection.

Paul noted that if the claims of the vaccine developer are true, it can help double the speed of vaccination in India.

“It is very promising, if there is protection from single dosage as they have claimed. It is very encouraging and makes us feel very optimistic. Single-dose vaccines can increase the speed of vaccination, but the merit and the processing of their request, as and when it comes, will be based on scientific data and information,” he noted.

India’s drug regulator had last month granted permission for restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 India will examine claim of single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine says V K Paul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Third wave of coronavirus may not happen if strong measures are taken, says PSA VijayRaghavan
2Covid-19: Karnataka imposes lockdown-like restrictions from May 10 to May 24
3WHO gives emergency approval to Sinopharm, first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine