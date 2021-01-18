Covid 19 India vaccination Day 3 LIVE update: India vaccinates record number of people, 3 hospitalised

Covid 19 Vaccine India update: On January 16, India recorded the highest number of Covid vaccination and the numbers are more than many other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.
Covid 19 Vaccine India update: The Day 2 of Covid 19 vaccination in India witnessed 17,072 beneficiaries being vaccinated in six states (Image- UNICEF India)
Covid 19 Vaccine India update: Covid-19 vaccination in India enters the third day and so far 2.24 lakh individuals have been administered Coronavirus vaccines Covidshield and Covaxin against the highly contagious disease. All states and Union Territories (UTs) won’t hold Covid-19 vaccination today as the Central government has advised them to plan COVID19 vaccination sessions four days a week. Out of the 2.24 lakh Covid-19 vaccine receivers, a total of 447 Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported on January 16 and January 17. Of these AEFIs, three individuals required hospitalisation.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, a meeting was held between the Central government and all states and UTs for review of progress, identification of bottle-necks, and to plan corrective actions as the vaccination program moves ahead.
India reports 13,788 new COVID19 cases, 14,457 discharges, and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to details provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Total Covid-19 cases are 1,05,71,773 with Active Coronavirus cases stood at 2,08,012. Total discharges stood at 1,02,11,342 as the death toll reached 1,52,419.
An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence that follows immunization that may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process. Protocols are in place for reporting, immediate case management at vaccination session site, transportation and hospitalization, and further care of such cases. Protocols are also in place for systematic investigation and causality assessment of serious AEFIs.
Three individuals were hospitalized after receiving Covid-19 vaccines. Of these, one has been discharged from Northern Railway Hospital Delhi, one has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi. However, one was under observation in AIIMS Rishikesh, the Union Health Ministry stated.