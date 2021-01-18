Covid 19 India vaccination Day 3 LIVE update: India vaccinates record number of people, 3 hospitalised

Covid 19 Vaccine India update: The Day 2 of Covid 19 vaccination in India witnessed 17,072 beneficiaries being vaccinated in six states (Image- UNICEF India)

Covid 19 Vaccine India update: Covid-19 vaccination in India enters the third day and so far 2.24 lakh individuals have been administered Coronavirus vaccines Covidshield and Covaxin against the highly contagious disease. All states and Union Territories (UTs) won’t hold Covid-19 vaccination today as the Central government has advised them to plan COVID19 vaccination sessions four days a week. Out of the 2.24 lakh Covid-19 vaccine receivers, a total of 447 Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported on January 16 and January 17. Of these AEFIs, three individuals required hospitalisation.

On January 16, India recorded the highest number of Covid vaccination and the numbers are more than many other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. The Day 2 of Covid 19 vaccination in India witnessed 17,072 beneficiaries being vaccinated in six states. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, and Tamil Nadu.

