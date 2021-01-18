Covid-19 India vaccination update: With or without Co-WIN, Maharashtra to resume vaccination from Tuesday

Many centres had also failed to complete the primary task of delivering the messages to the beneficiaries informing about the day and time of their vaccination.

The Maharashtra government has decided to resume the vaccination drive for Covid-19 in the state from Tuesday. The vaccination drive could not set off on Saturday after several complaints were reported about the Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) application that has been designed to keep a digital record of the people who have been vaccinated. The decision from the Maharashtra government comes in the wake of the Union government asking states to start the vaccination with or without the Co-WIN app in regions which have encountered the technical glitches in the software, The Indian Express reported. About 28, 500 health workers will now be vaccinated in the state on Tuesday; the number also includes 10,200 health workers who were supposed to be vaccinated on Saturday.

Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer, told The Indian Express that in case the Co-WIN application does not work then officials would inform the health workers about their turn a day or two in advance. Patil also said that the vaccination drive will mostly be conducted in the state on four days of the week from Tuesday to Saturday.

On Saturday, complaints about the malfunctioning of the Co-WIN app were reported from as many as 285 vaccination centres in the state. While some centres faced problems in connecting the app with its server, others faced difficulty in accessing the session list of the day. Many centres had also failed to complete the primary task of delivering the messages to the beneficiaries informing about the day and time of their vaccination. The centres had then decided to note all data about the vaccinated health workers physically in the notebooks and the officials have said that once the software starts functioning, the data would be inserted into the system.

According to Dr Patil, districts have been empowered to go completely offline on Tuesday if problems persist with the Co-WIN application. However, if the application starts its functioning well then it would be taken in use, he added. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which had to make as many as 4000 calls on Saturday requesting the health workers to get vaccinated has now decided to hand over the task of making calls to 24 ward rooms that can quickly inform the beneficiaries about their vaccination.