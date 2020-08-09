COVID-19: India reports single-day spike of 64,399 cases; tally crosses 2.1-million mark

Among the top five most affected states that are battling with COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra continues to the state with the maximum cases.

Coronavirus outbreak: The transmission of novel Coronavirus has been on a consistent rise in India and has made a record single-day spike on Sunday. The number of positive Coronavirus cases has increased 64,399 in a single day, according to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As new infections surfaced, the overall confirmed cases for the COVID-19 infection exceeded 2.1 million. Not only this, but 861 people were also added to the list of people who unfortunately succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll to 43,379.

Among the top five most affected states that are battling with COVID-19 infection, Maharashtra continues to the state with the maximum cases. As many as 490,262 people have been confirmed people in the state. Other than Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has reported the second-highest number of Coronavirus cases as 279,144 people were infected. Following this, Andhra Pradesh reported 206,000 cases of Coronavirus while Karnataka has confirmed 158,254 cases for the deadly virus. Delhi, which earlier witnessed the maximum growth rate of Coronavirus cases has come down to the fifth spot for 142,723 cases. For two weeks now, the growth rate in Delhi has been lower or around one per cent, indicating signs of curve being flattened.

It can be noted that the cases have been growing since March this year, however, in the last nine-ten days, cases went significantly up. From reaching 15 lakh cases around July 28, the cases in the first week of August reached 20 lakh. What’s more interesting is that despite it, as the number of cases has been increasing in the many states, the overall national growth rate for Coronavirus has declined, The Indian Express said in a report. Meanwhile, 14,80,884 people have recovered from the deadly infection in India.