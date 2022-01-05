Covid-19: India reports nearly 2,000 Omicron cases

As many as 568 Omicron cases were detected in Maharashtra, followed by Delhi 382, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 152 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

A total of 1,892 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported across 23 states and Union Territories on Tuesday, the government said. Overall, the country reported 37,379 fresh Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths. Mumbai accounted for 10,860 cases.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced a return of the weekend curfew. At a press conference, he announced that on weekdays, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50% capacity. However, buses and Metro trains will return to running to their full-seating capacity as the government feared that bus stops and metro stations could become superspreaders as long queues were seen at such places after the seating capacity was halved.

India’s active case load stood at 1,71,830 with a weekly positive rate of 2.05% and daily positivity rate of 3.24%.

The country’s total vaccination reached 146.70 crore doses with nearly 1 crore doses administered on Monday. The country administered another 92.25 lakh vaccines on Tuesday till late evening. Around 83.28 lakh doses were administered in the last two days to children in the 15-18 age group.

States have unused stock of 19.69 crore vaccines with them.

—with PTI inputs