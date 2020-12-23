  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India reports 23,950 new cases

By: |
December 23, 2020 10:22 AM

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

coivid 19,covid 19 cases in indiaThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the?one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India reports 23950 new cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid test report in 15 minutes at Bengaluru Airport! Check cost, key details
2Delhi hospital working on arrangements for storage awaiting arrival of covid 19 vaccine
3Covid vaccine: Only a global effort can get us back to normality, says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran