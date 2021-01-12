  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records lowest cases in seven months

By: |
January 12, 2021 11:14 AM

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.49 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in around seven months, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 1,04,79,179, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,51,327 with 167 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.49 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

Related News

There are 2,16,558 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.07 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 18,26,52,887 samples have been tested up to January 11 with 8,97,056 samples being tested on Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India records lowest cases in seven months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt committed to buy another 4.5 crore doses of Covishield vaccine
2Large number of crows, mynas, herons found dead in Jharkhand’s Dumka, bird flu suspected
3Flights leave Pune carrying lakhs of Covishield vaccine doses