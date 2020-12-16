  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

By: |
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 10:24 AM

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to?95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19?case?fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34?per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India records 26382 new infections 387 more fatalities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 vaccination: Can’t deny chances of an adverse event, states told to be prepared, says health secretary
229,000 cold chain points, 41,000 deep freezers: India gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine storage
3Anthony Fauci says vaccinate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for COVID-19