COVID-19: India records 26,382 new infections, 387 more fatalities

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to?95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19?case?fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day. There are 3,32,002 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.34?per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.