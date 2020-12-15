  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records 22,065 infections, 354 fatalities

December 15, 2020 10:21 AM

The coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day. (Photo source: IE)

India’s daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to?95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655?samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday.

