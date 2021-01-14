COVID-19: India records 16,946 new cases

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,01,46,763, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.52 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.
he death toll has increased to 1,51,727 with 198 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. (Photo source: IE)
India’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,05,12,093 with 16,946 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,46,763, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has increased to 1,51,727 with 198 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
