COVID-19: India records 16,838 fresh cases, 113 more fatalities

By:
March 5, 2021 10:11 AM

The number of patients who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,08,39,894, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,76,319.

India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,11,73,761 with 16,838 fresh cases reported in a day, while the number of patients who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,08,39,894, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,548 in the country with 113 more fatalities, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,76,319, accounting for 1.58 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,39,894, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.01 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 21,99,40,742 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 7,61,834 on Thursday.

