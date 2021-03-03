  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records 14,989 new cases

March 3, 2021 10:15 AM

India's total?tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,11,39,516 with 14,989 new infections being reported in a day,while the active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday..

covid 19 cases in indiaThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,12,044  which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.06 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent. (Photo source: (ANI)

The death toll increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,70,126 which comprises 1.53 per cent of the total infections, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on?November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested up to March 2 with 7,85,220 samples being tested on Tuesday.

