COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,04,96,308, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,51,460 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.40 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested up to February 4 with 7,15,776 samples being tested on Thursday.