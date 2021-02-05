  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records 12,408 new cases

By: |
February 5, 2021 10:40 AM

The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.   

covid 19 cases in indiaThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of  97.16 per  cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. (Photo source: IE)

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,04,96,308, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of  97.16 per  cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,51,460 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.40 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,99,31,795 samples have been tested up to February 4 with 7,15,776  samples being tested on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India records 12408 new cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sero survey: A fifth of Indians infected, a third in urban slums
2Serum awaits WHO nod for global supply of Covid vaccines
3India sent 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to foreign nations as gift; 100 lakh doses as commercial supplies: MEA