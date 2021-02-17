  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: India records 11,610 fresh cases, 100 more fatalities; recovery rate 97.33 pc

By: |
February 17, 2021 10:41 AM

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

covid 19 cases, covid 19 pandemicIndia's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. (Photo source: ANI)

With 11,610 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

Related News

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.33 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43?per cent.

There are 1,36,549 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.25 per cent of its total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,79,77,229 ? samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 6,44,931 on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 India records 11610 fresh cases 100 more fatalities recovery rate 97.33 pc
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
2El Salvador getting its first coronavirus vaccine from India
3Covid-19 vaccine: SII to supply 20 million Covishield doses to COVAX countries after WHO nod