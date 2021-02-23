COVID-19: India records 10,584 new cases

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. (Photo source: ANI)

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 21,22,30,431 samples have been tested up to February 22 with 6,78,685 samples being tested on Monday.

The 78 new fatalities include 18 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 15 from Punjab. A total of 1,56,463 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,806 from Maharashtra followed by 12,466 from Tamil Nadu, 12,299 from Karnataka, 10,901 from Delhi, 10,251 from West Bengal, 8,716 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Union health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.