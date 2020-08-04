Covid-19: India pips the US for now, takes #1 spot

India crossed Brazil four days ago, taking the second slot, in terms of fresh daily infections.

On Monday, India crossed the United States for the first time in terms of new Covid-19 case additions, and taking the top spot. India added 52,972 cases — taking its tally to 18,03,695 cases. In contrast, the US added only 48,694 cases.

This, however, is just a one-time event since the US usually adds around 65,000-70,000 per day, with the figure dipping every 5-7 days. On July 24, for instance, the US added 75,193 cases but this fell to 55,134 on July 27, before rising to 69,718 on July 30.

India is projected to surpass the US in less than two weeks. India’s infections are growing at 3.3% per day versus the US’ 1.4%. So, in two weeks, India could have 90,000 infections per day while the US is at 85,000.