  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: India may run out of ventilator beds if active infections go up sharply in winter or festive season

By: |
October 26, 2020 5:32 AM

A recent study called “National Supermodel of Covid-19” indicated active cases could spike to 13 lakh if the precautions are inadequate and 26 lakh if none are taken.

However, India could still run out of ventilator beds if the active infections go up sharply either during the festive season or in winter.

To its credit the government has been able to increase hospital capacity three-fold since April. The health ministry data released last week showed oxygen (O2) supported beds have increased from 57,924 to 2,65,046 between April and October 19 whereas the number of ICU beds and ventilator beds has increased 3.3 times.

While the number of patients who need oxygen support may have risen to 57,357 on October 19, from 43,022 on September 1 it has come down from the peak of 75,098 on September 26, data from the ministry shows.

Related News

However, India could still run out of ventilator beds if the active infections go up sharply either during the festive season or in winter.

A recent study called “National Supermodel of Covid-19” indicated active cases could spike to 13 lakh if the precautions are inadequate and 26 lakh if none are taken.

Given that in cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Pune, anywhere between 3 to 5% of the active cases require ventilators, a rise in cases would pressure the infrastructure. In Delhi, for instance, ICU bed occupancy is 54% and ventilator occupancy is 62%. However, the situation is grimmer in Mumbai, where 83% of ventilators and 79% of ICU beds are occupied.

Assuming 3% of India’s population requires a ventilator, as active cases inch towards 13 lakh, as forecast by the IIT model, we could see a shortage. Also, India has adequate supplies of medical oxygen but these are concentrated, and, hence, would not be easily available to all cities.

India currently has 6,68,154 active cases and while most countries are seeing a resurgence of the virus, here infections have been declining.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 India may run out of ventilator beds if active infections go up sharply in winter or festive season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Medical marvel: IBM, Pfizer studies may help detect onset of Alzheimer’s and delay the the disease
2Medical Technology: Siemens Healthineers bets on Indian health tech talent at innovation hub
3All citizens in the country to get free COVID-19 vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi