Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India stares at mega health emergency as Centre sounds alarm over worsening Covid situation

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic will hit India's health infra and we are already seeing the signs. After Centre's warning, what will states do?

2021 Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: As India prepares to go for the third phase of the Covid vaccination drive from tomorrow i.e April 1st, the Narendra Modi government has clearly told all states that unless 100 per cent inoculation targets are met, the situation won’t get any better. Sounding an alarm at the high-level meeting between the Centre and state officials, the Modi government has reportedly said that the current trend shows that the situation is going from ‘bad to worse’. In simple terms, this means that the hospital beds are filling up quickly, unavailability of the oxygen cylinder. To top it, the general disdain of the public about getting the Covid jabs is adding to the present woes.

It is because of this reason that the Centre has told all states to make sure that all beneficiaries above the age of 45 are vaccinated. From April 1st, the comorbidity clause will not be applicable for the 45+ citizens. The latest official data shows that Maharashtra continues to have a worrying trend of a steep positivity rate. Several viral videos and pics have shown corona patients sharing the beds due to acute shortage at the hospitals. Super-spreader events such as festivals and poll rallies are going as usual despite the health warnings.

The big question– Is India’s health infra ready for Virus 2.0?

