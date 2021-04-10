COVID-19 India Live Updates: India records highest daily surge of 1.45 lakh cases, 794 deaths  

The ICMR said that 25,52,14,803 samples have so far been tested in India.

Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Live, Maharashtra, Delhi Night Curfew News: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge as India recorded a fresh high of 1,45,384 coronavirus cases in the time span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am, the death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities. This is the highest since October 18, 2020. Also, the number of active COVID-19 cases has breached the mark of 10-lakh after a time gap of around six-and-a-half months.

Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 25,52,14,803 samples have so far been tested in India. Out of this, 11,73,219 were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, some states are facing vaccine shortages and have requested the Centre ensure ‘immediate’ supply of doses. The latest on the list is Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting another 30 lakh doses. Maharashtra has already raised the vaccine shortage issue with the Centre.

