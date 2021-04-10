COVID-19 India Live Updates: India records highest daily surge of 1.45 lakh cases, 794 deaths  

COVID-19 India 2021 Live, Covid-19 Cases in India Live Updates: The number of active COVID-19 cases has breached the mark of 10-lakh after a time gap of around six-and-a-half months.
The ICMR said that 25,52,14,803 samples have so far been tested in India.
Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Live, Maharashtra, Delhi Night Curfew News: The number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge as India recorded a fresh high of 1,45,384 coronavirus cases in the time span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am, the death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436 with 794 more fatalities. This is the highest since October 18, 2020. Also, the number of active COVID-19 cases has breached the mark of 10-lakh after a time gap of around six-and-a-half months.
Also, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 25,52,14,803 samples have so far been tested in India. Out of this, 11,73,219 were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, some states are facing vaccine shortages and have requested the Centre ensure ‘immediate’ supply of doses. The latest on the list is Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting another 30 lakh doses. Maharashtra has already raised the vaccine shortage issue with the Centre.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Saturday. Bhagwat was admitted to the COVID-19 ward on Friday, hospital sources said. He is stable and under observation, they added. An RSS functionary also confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection. (PTI)
Thai authorities struggled to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak just days before the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday, when millions of people travel. Health officials reported 559 new infections on Friday, following increases over the previous two days. The government response has so far centered on closures of nightlife venues in 41 provinces for two weeks. Governors of some provinces are placing restrictions on travelers arriving from elsewhere. Such daily increases are rare for Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations through measures including strict border controls that have decimated the country's lucrative tourism industry. Thailand has also experimented at times with curfews, alcohol bans and closures of schools, shopping malls and restaurants. (AP)
Odisha's COVID-19 tally soared to 3,46,808 as the state registered this year's highest single-day spike of 1,282 new cases on Friday, a health official said. One fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,924, he said. The state had reported 1,220 daily cases on November 11 last year. Of the new cases, 755 were reported in quarantine centres, while 527 infections were detected during contact tracing. (PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the number of COVID-19 doses available in the state is insufficient to carry on vaccination and due to this, inoculation will have to be stopped in many districts tomorrow. He also said that the Centre's claim of no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country is wrong and demanded that a status report on availability of doses be made public. "Rajasthan leads among all states in vaccination of people above 60 years of age. Rajasthan has received 1,07,40,860 COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government till April 6. Of these, 2,15,180 vaccines have been made available to the army; 91,55,370 dosages have been used till April 8. About 4,34,888 dosages were wasted, which is less than half of the 10 per cent limit allowed by the central government," Gehlot said in a statement. (PTI)
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are suspected to be suffering from the disease will be able to cast their votes from 5:30 PM to 6 PM during the upcoming assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, a senior official said on Friday. Bypolls to Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand assembly seats will be held on April 17. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said people infected with coronavirus, suspected patients and those in quarantine will be able to cast their votes during the bypolls from 5:30 PM to 6 PM while following COVID-19 protocols. It is mandatory for them to wear PPE kits, he said. (PTI)
Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission on Friday flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders not wearing masks while campaigning, and asked them to follow in all seriousness the guidelines on COVID-appropriate behaviour issued by it last year. In a letter to leaders of all recognised political parties, the poll panel said, "It is widely known that in the recent weeks, COVID cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in disregard to the commission's guidelines." (PTI)
In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coroanvirus, an official said on Friday. In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000 other categories of beds would remain available for COVID-19 patients. Nine quarantine centres with 958 beds have also been made available, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Currently, people are being admitted in two centres of COVID L-3 and L-2 levels, he said. (PTI)