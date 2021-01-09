Covid-19: India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ vaccines, says PM Modi

With the vaccinations having received regulatory approval, the vaccination drive in India is expected to commence this month itself. (File image)

Coronavirus vaccination: As January set in, Indian regulators approved two vaccines to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. It also includes a vaccine that has been developed indigenously, making this immunisation drive a very important one as apart from helping curb the spread of the virus, it would also go a long way to establish the robustness of the health research in India. Delivering an address during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today, the world is waiting for Indian vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic, but at the same time, it is also looking forward to see how the largest vaccination drive in the world is implemented by the various governments in India.

He also highlighted the rapid work that various industries did in India at the beginning of the pandemic to provide medical equipment that the country was lacking. He said that earlier, India used to have to import PPE kits, testing kits, masks as well as ventilators, but in the duration of the pandemic, the country became self-reliant. Now, the country is poised to save mankind with the help of two vaccines that have been made in India.

On January 3, Indian regulators approved two vaccines against the coronavirus pandemic for restricted use in emergency situations. One of them has been developed entirely in India. Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech, which worked on this with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal health agency in India which spearheaded the fight against COVID-19 in the country. On the other hand, the second vaccine that has been approved is Covishield. Though being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which is the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world in terms of doses, the vaccine is a variant of the one developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, as SII had formed an agreement with them and obtained a licence to manufacture as well as to conduct trials for it in India.

With the vaccinations having received regulatory approval, the vaccination drive in India is expected to commence this month itself.