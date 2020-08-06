COVID-19: India is focusing on testing as many people as possible, says Harsh Vardhan

The conference was attended by the health ministers of different countries in the Southeast Asia region.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today informed that the country has conducted more than 2 crore Covid-19 sample tests and efforts are on to increase the number of test samples. The statement was made by Harsh Vardhan during an online conference convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The conference was attended by the health ministers of different countries in the Southeast Asia region.

The Harsh Vardhan told the members of the conference that the Indian government is focusing on increasing the testing capacity to the maximum extent possible. While informing that over 2 crore samples have already been tested across the country, he also said that out of the total of 36 states and Union Territories in the country, 33 were faring better than the WHO prescribed norms of testing.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director of the World Health Organisation Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has laid immense stress on the existing healthcare system in the region. Cautioning against the disruption to the essential medical services due to Covid-19, Singh said that the harm caused by the disruption could prove more deadly than the virus itself. She further said that various governments of the region should strive to restore the medical and healthcare services for non-COVID patients alongside dealing with the outbreak.

Due to the emergence of Coronavirus, many governments as well as private hospitals have been converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, depriving non-COVID patients of the essential services. The fear among the patients to visit the doctors has further compounded the situation. In view of the emerging situation, the central government had also started a telemedicine initiative across the country named e-SanjeevaniOPD where doctors communicate with the patients over a video call.