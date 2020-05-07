Covid-19 | India hasn’t seen peak yet, it may come in June-July: AIIMS-Delhi Director

The country is under complete lockdown which will be in force till May 17.

Coronavirus in India: India may be months away from seeing the decline in its daily number of positive cases of COVID-19 infection, which has crossed 50,000-mark. Till April 30, India’s daily number of positive cases was under 2000. However, that changed suddenly and now for the last one week the country has been recording about 3000-4000 new cases daily. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said that the country had recorded the highest single day spike with 3900 new cases in the preceding 24 hours. But this is not the peak yet.

Today, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that as per the modeling data and the way numbers have been increasing, the peak may still be over a month away and that is likely to come in June and July. He, however, said that there were many variables. “With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown,” Guleria said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The country is under complete lockdown which will be in force till May 17. This is the third phase of complete lockdown, which was first announced on March 25 for three weeks. The lockdown did slow down the pace of infection but cases continued to rise. India has so far reported 52,952 cases out of which 15,267 have recovered and 1,783 have died. Among the top five states to be hit by Covid are Maharashtra (16758 cases), Gujarat (nearly 6625), Delhi (5532), Tamil Nadu (5400) and Rajasthan (3400).

In these states, there are few cities that have reported the highest number of cases such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune and Jaipur. Out of 16,758 cases of Maharashtra, 10,714 are from Mumbai. Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh too have emerged as biggest hotspots.