Covid-19: India gets third vaccine, Sputnik V launched at Rs 995/dose

DRL is slated start local production of the vaccine in July 2021 and is expected to make 15.6 crore doses in the August-December period.

Indian pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), which has in-licensed Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, launched Sputnik V in the domestic market on Friday, by administering the first dose to a person in Hyderabad. The imported doses of the vaccine are currently priced at Rs 995.40 (Rs 948 + 5% GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins, the company said. Sputnik V is the third Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India.

Of the other Covid-19 vaccines available in India, Covishield from Serum Institute of India is priced at Rs 600/dose for the private markets and at Rs 300/dose for the state governments, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200/dose for the private markets and at Rs 400/dose for the state governments. Both Serum (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been supplying their vaccines to the Centre for Rs 150/dose.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1 and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 12. Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the coming months. GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy’s, said, with the rising cases in India, vaccination was the most effective tool in the battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India was the company’s biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe, Prasad said.

DRL got the Emergency Use Authorisation for Sputnik V in India on April 13, and received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India. The supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will commence from DRL’s Indian manufacturing partners soon. The company is working with its six manufacturing partners in India to make and supply the vaccine in India,

The Phase 2 and 3 trials for the Sputnik V was conducted in India by DRL and Russian Direct Investment Fund and it had demonstrated an efficacy of 91.6%. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by Russia’s ministry of health and became the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform in August 2020. RDIF tied up with Dr Reddy’s to manufacture the vaccines in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF has committed to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s.

Apart from the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr Reddy’s portfolio also includes treatment options, Remdesivir, Avigan Favipiravir, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed it in collaboration with DRDO lab and the company is also working on Molnupiravir, Baricitinib and other Covid drugs for treatment ranging from mild to severe conditions.