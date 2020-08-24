COVID-19: India crosses 3 million cases

At the current pace, India will overtake Brazil in just over a fortnight as it crosses the 4-million infection mark. (Reuters file image)

India already tops the world in terms of daily cases and, on Sunday, it became the third country to cross the three-million mark. An analysis of data shows that India now accounts for 26% of the world’s daily cases. Its share of the total infections has increased from 7.6% a month ago to 13%.

While the US (5.6 million) and Brazil (3.6 million) still have a higher number of infections, the gap is narrowing. Daily cases are still growing at 2.3% in India, compared to 1.1% in Brazil and 0.8% in the US.

At the current pace, India will overtake Brazil in just over a fortnight as it crosses the 4-million infection mark.

Despite impressive testing figures — India tested over 1 million samples on August 22— India is still far behind the US and Brazil in terms of testing per million. By Sunday, India had tested 25,538 people per million, compared to 66,475 in Brazil and 227,827 in the US.