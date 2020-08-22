COVID-19: India adds nearly 70,000 cases in 24 hours; tally nears 30-lakh mark; details

Friday saw an increase of 945 deaths.

Coronavirus in India: India’s coronavirus tally continues to increase, with the country seeing a record daily surge of 69,874 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the total caseload of the country rose to 29,75,701, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The data, which was updated at 8 am, shows that the recoveries in the country rose to 22,22,577, after witnessing an increase of 63,631 recoveries since Thursday, the highest number of daily recoveries in the country so far. With this, India’s recovery rate of COVID-19 cases stood at 74.69%.

Meanwhile, India has 6,97,330 active cases of COVID-19, accounting for 23.43% of the total cases. Apart from that, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the country stands at 55,794. Friday saw an increase of 945 deaths, and the fatality rate in India stands at 1.87%.

On the other hand, India also reached a milestone on Friday and conducted over 10.23 lakh COVID-19 tests, breaching the 1 million mark for daily tests for the first time, according to the Ministry of Health. With this, as of Friday, the total number of samples tested in the country has risen to nearly 3.45 crore.

India’s tally of coronavirus cases is the third highest in the world and the country is only behind the US and Brazil in the total caseload. The US has a total caseload of 56.3 lakh, accounting for the most number of cases, while Brazil has a total number of 35.3 lakh cases. However, for a few days now, India has been recording the highest number of daily cases. On the other hand, if the number of deaths is taken into account, India has seen a significant control in the fatality rate as compared to the US, where the coronavirus death toll stands at 1.75 lakh, and Brazil, where this figure stands at 1.13 lakh.