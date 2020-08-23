Covid-19 in West Bengal: Here’s how Kolkata police is fighting Coronavirus spread

Out of total 19 deaths of police personnels in West Bengal, Kolkata has reported 10 deaths.

COVID-19: To ensure social distancing and order in the city of Kolkata, police is playing a major role standing in the frontline and helping curb the transmission of the novel Coronavirus. As a result, police personnels are exposed to the viral infection and as many as 1,700 personnel in Kolkata alone have been infected. Out of total 19 deaths of police personnels in West Bengal, Kolkata has reported 10 deaths. The data depicts the grave danger that’s in front of police as they continue to perform their duties amidst COVID-19 outbreak. This has led to change in the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) in police stations, according to a report by The Indian Express. From changing rules on how police will operate to the introduction of a health application, here is how the Kolkata police is fighting the battle against Coronavirus.

Introduction of a health app

An application called “Niramoy” has been launched that will monitor the health of police officials. The report highlighted that the app will also emphasize on those who are in the vulnerable age group. Since the average age of police personnel who have been infected is 40 years and above, the app is designed to provide real-time information about them and point out who are sick and in quarantine. It will also display the number of police personnels infected in each department. The report said that Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma ideated the app. Further, whosoever will call in sick will have their names along with contact details updated on the app whereas another team will monitor their symptoms. As soon as they recover, their status will be updated on the Niramoy app.

Changes in SOP for police

Apart from monitoring the health of infected policemen, the Standard Operating Protocol has also been changed for police in Kolkata. The report said that now the movement of public to police stations and traffic guards along field offices has been restricted. All police stations will now be setting up a separate visitors’ area where people will only be allowed to enter after they have been checked and sanitised. Wherever possible, there will be segregation in parking spots as well for all government, staff and visitors’ vehicles.

Apart from this, the report highlighted that police stations will have separate cubicles. At “naka checking” on crossings, it has been stated that police will “scrutinise documents from a distance” by wearing gloves while touching them. Police will also be given counselling for dealing under stressful situations caused by working during a pandemic.